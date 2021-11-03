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Ben-Hur
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2 views • November 03, 2021
1st part is the crucifixion. 2nd part is Ben Hur's mother/sister (lepers) and friend seeking shelter from the storm in a cave.
Shorter clip on Youtube with a buy or rent button on the right-hand side:
Ben Hur (1959) - Judah Ben-Hur witnessing Jesus death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Q0HWik6p1I
Shorter clip on Youtube with a buy or rent button on the right-hand side:
Ben Hur (1959) - Judah Ben-Hur witnessing Jesus death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Q0HWik6p1I
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