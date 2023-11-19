What to Tell ‘Woke Idiots’ Who Hate Israel Konstantin Kisin The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 202

Glenn Beck





Nov 18, 2023





"TRIGGERnometry" co-host Konstantin Kisin grew up in the Soviet Union, so he knows what tyranny looks like. These days, it’s huge mobs of pro-Palestinian protesters prowling the streets, celebrating Hitler — literally. As Kisin tells Glenn: “The people who’ve spent seven years calling people Nazis can’t recognize actual Nazis when they see them.” He suggests that they be rewarded with a one-way ticket to Gaza. Speaking from his home in London — where hundreds of thousands of anti-Israel Brits marched in solidarity with anti-Semitism — Kisin warns Glenn that the situation is about to get even worse. Throughout this episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” he exudes a palpable unease as he charts the telltale signs of a further societal demise, from the indoctrination that has overtaken the education system and the lack of religion to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the terrifying rise of anti-Semitism. He describes his evolution from a centrist-leaning political commentator to someone who sees the far Left for what it is: hateful and dangerous. But Kisin and Glenn’s discussion is not all doom and gloom. Kisin, who’s interviewed notable guests like Jordan Peterson and Bill Maher on his podcast, thinks that a course correction has already started taking place. For example, he tells Glenn why the collapse of the mainstream media is a good thing and why people should be hopeful that social media will someday be as taboo as cigarettes are today. He’s also optimistic about the future of comedy, especially here in America: “People are realizing that wokeness is not the solution to the crisis of meaning and purpose that many young people are suffering.”





