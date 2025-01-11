11/01/2025-MACV SOG Vet's Advice On Tactical Gear-A Place For Everything And Everything In Its Place

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MACV SOG vet John Stryker Myers talks gear with Rick Lamb-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YTNsVgaHUY Leonarda Jonie talks ebt's and the privileged class-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snmT03lNRNc https://thenewneo.com/2025/10/31/our-old-friend-judge-boasberg-enabled-arctic-frost/ Colion Noir, how crypto companies are quashing the second amendment-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG6sAET7zFI https://jacklawsonbooks.substack.com/p/42000000-ebt-entitled-rioters Brit's remarks about how white nationalism/pride is somehow racist-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/af/64/7e/af647e7ca52d8eea523cea7acc52e4a8.mp4
michael yon warns about cannibals - kids and whites could be targets- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n4UxIAu7bs&t=8s bell county badged cucks harrass citizens over free speech-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/ce/cc/4c/cecc4c0bdcd5d0c9fdd57227d2937144.mp4 ONE RIFLE TO RULE THEM ALL-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPcgEWhbz0A Tucker and Nick Fuentes talk why young men are opting out on marriage-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xw3mR9hmUfc