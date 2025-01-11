BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
11/01/2025-MACV SOG Vet's Advice On Tactical Gear-A Place For Everything And Everything In Its Place
MACV SOG vet John Stryker Myers talks gear with Rick Lamb-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YTNsVgaHUY  Leonarda Jonie talks ebt's and the privileged class-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snmT03lNRNc  https://thenewneo.com/2025/10/31/our-old-friend-judge-boasberg-enabled-arctic-frost/  Colion Noir, how crypto companies are quashing the second amendment-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG6sAET7zFI  https://jacklawsonbooks.substack.com/p/42000000-ebt-entitled-rioters   Brit's remarks about how white nationalism/pride is somehow racist-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/af/64/7e/af647e7ca52d8eea523cea7acc52e4a8.mp4

 michael yon warns about cannibals - kids and whites could be targets- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n4UxIAu7bs&t=8s  bell county badged cucks harrass citizens over free speech-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/ce/cc/4c/cecc4c0bdcd5d0c9fdd57227d2937144.mp4  ONE RIFLE TO RULE THEM ALL-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPcgEWhbz0A  Tucker and Nick Fuentes talk why young men are opting out on marriage-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xw3mR9hmUfc

preppinghomesteadingsurvival
