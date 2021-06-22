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4 British Airways Pilots Dead in 1 Week
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754 views • June 22, 2021
Internal documents obtained by Dr. Jane Ruby illustrate catastrophe waiting to happen!
Airline pilots are dropping dead at alarming rates after being forced to take the jab, or face losing their careers.
This is a MAJOR concern for hundreds of thousands of daily air travelers, and it's only getting worse!
www.StewPeters.tv
Keywords:
British Airways, Pilots, Dead, Blood Clots, Death
Hashtags:
#BritishAirways #Pilots #Dead
Source: https://rumble.com/viuu1l-breaking-leaked-airline-documents-reveal-horrific-details-about-vaccinated-.html
Airline pilots are dropping dead at alarming rates after being forced to take the jab, or face losing their careers.
This is a MAJOR concern for hundreds of thousands of daily air travelers, and it's only getting worse!
www.StewPeters.tv
Keywords:
British Airways, Pilots, Dead, Blood Clots, Death
Hashtags:
#BritishAirways #Pilots #Dead
Source: https://rumble.com/viuu1l-breaking-leaked-airline-documents-reveal-horrific-details-about-vaccinated-.html
Keywords
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