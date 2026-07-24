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Iran destroyed secret billion dollar U.S project in Bahrain says CIA Larry Johnson.
➡️ Iran destroyed a highly classified capability
➡️ Sent shockwaves in the Pentagon
➡️ Affect outcome of the war
➡️ Worth Billions of Dollars
Source @Real World News
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