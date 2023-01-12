Scheiss Politiker haut ab

HERZLICHE GLÜCK- UND SEGENSWÜNSCHE !
EMIL STEINBERGER FEIERTE 90. GEBURTSTAG!
Im Interview an Weihnachten 2022 sagte er auf die Frage, was er sich wünsche:
...Die ganze Welt muss gegen die Politiker aufstehen ....denn so kann es nicht weitergehen!...
