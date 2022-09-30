Democrat weaponizing FBI into their private army of Gestapo agents to target political enemies

Since the protests on January 6th, Democrats have weaponized the FBI by turning the agency into their own private army of secret police to target their political enemies. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
