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CIA'S WAR ON HUMANS - JOHN STOCKWELL (VIDEO)
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91 views • June 05, 2020
John R. Stockwell was a former CIA officer, CIA Station Chief, and National Security Counsel Coordinator; as well as a former US Marine Corps Major, who became a critic of United States government policies after serving in the Agency for thirteen years serving seven tours of duty. After managing U.S. involvement in the Angolan Civil War as Chief of the Angola Task Force during its 1975 covert operations, he resigned and wrote In Search of Enemies: A C.I.A. Story and The Praetorian Guards: The U.S. Role in the New World Order. Both are great books that are a detailed, insider's account of a major CIA "covert action." [The books are linked below for downloading.] John states the the Cold War was a rouse between the USA and Russian, and if the Cold War ever ends, the US Government and US Military will have to create a new enemy. The US Government practices PROBLEM - REACTION - SOLUTION by use of False Flag Events and Crisis Actors. The WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE, but the WAR OF TERROR IS REAL. The only real terrorists on earth are the world's governments that are striving to create the Illuminati's New World Order Agenda and United Nations Agenda 21.
The UFO crash in Roswell, NM that had aliens onboard was on June 24, 1947. The creation of the CIA by President Harry S. Truman was on July 26, 1947. Majestic 12 (MJ-12) was created in July 1947. Just keep in mind that there are no such things as COINCIDENCES when the Government and the Illuminati are involved.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
IN SEARCH OF ENEMIES: A CIA STORY - JOHN STOCKWELL (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2456369/0c0da2
THE PRAETORIAN GUARD: THE U.S. ROLE IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5557824/819110
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The UFO crash in Roswell, NM that had aliens onboard was on June 24, 1947. The creation of the CIA by President Harry S. Truman was on July 26, 1947. Majestic 12 (MJ-12) was created in July 1947. Just keep in mind that there are no such things as COINCIDENCES when the Government and the Illuminati are involved.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
IN SEARCH OF ENEMIES: A CIA STORY - JOHN STOCKWELL (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2456369/0c0da2
THE PRAETORIAN GUARD: THE U.S. ROLE IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5557824/819110
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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