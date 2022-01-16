China and India Hold 14th Round of Talks on Border Friction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/12/2022 India and China are holding the 14th round of senior military commander level talks. The aim is to resolve the friction points in eastern Ladakh. Both sides have failed to make any headway in the previous talks. There has been disengagement at many flashpoints, but tensions continue to simmer between the two countries.