#UNVACCINATED Trends On Twitter! - MASS AWAKENING! - We NEED Justice NOW!
World Alternative Media
Published a month ago |

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest trend on Twitter as #Unvaccinated goes viral alongside #PfizerGate.

Millions of people are waking up and the narrative is shifting regarding the lies people were fed throughout 2020 to 2022. The question then is, will there be justice? The answer is not yet known but there are certainly a lot of people asking questions, including the jabbed who face almost certain death as we see a 163% increase in death year over year according to Lincoln National and 94% of vaccinated people studied in a 1004 person study in Germany have pre-blood clot formations.

As protesters were trampled by horses and people were shut out of their jobs, shunned from their families, coerced into killing themselves, will we see the end of this tunnel of tyranny soon? Or are we just walking into the new thing? Climate lockdowns?


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinetwitternwoconspiracymandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsonpfizercoronaviruscovid19covidwam

