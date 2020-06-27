Very Hard To Witness This Daily June 27, 2020

John Graf



After viewing this footage I did see a couple of people with their masks off...but most were wearing them in the major heat today. Just so heartbreaking watching humanity fall for something so dark. They truly believe they are keeping themselves and others safe....that's the saddest part. If you are as concerned about the harm of the masks as I am please check out The Healthy American Peggy Hall on YouTube. She is really looking into and tell us the actual laws that are being broken with all these orders and mandates. She is out of Orange County Calif. Also please go to her website www.thehealthyamerican.org She is really on the side of right.