WHISTLEBLOWER MD: EXPOSING SECRET PEDIATRIC GENDER TRANSITION PROGRAM AT NATION'S LARGEST HOSPITAL
Published 18 hours ago

General Surgeon, Eithan Haim, MD, details his harrowing story as a whistleblower who exposed the largest pediatric hospital in the country, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, lying about their pediatric gender transition programs.  He details how the hospital continued and promoted its physicians to provide puberty blockers to minors despite publicly stating this program was halted, and how HHS sent agents to his house to investigate him under the Department of Justice after his story broke.  



#TexasChildrensHospital #EithanHaim #TransgenderCare 

