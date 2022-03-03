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The Wests's response to Russia & Ukraine FINALLY makes sense
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149 views • March 03, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Something regarding Russia's invasion into Ukraine — and the way the West responded to it — hasn't made sense to Glenn since the chaos all began. But in this clip, Glenn starts to piece together the puzzle pieces. It's the first time the Western world has formed such a powerful 'coalition' — including multiple public/private partnerships between banks, big corporations, and world governments — in response to foreign disputes. But the way world leaders banded together demonstrates what may be coming for us all: The Great Reset. And now, proponents of the World Economic Forum's masterplan have a crisis on their hands they likely will NOT let go to waste...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlBXTeeM7l0
Something regarding Russia's invasion into Ukraine — and the way the West responded to it — hasn't made sense to Glenn since the chaos all began. But in this clip, Glenn starts to piece together the puzzle pieces. It's the first time the Western world has formed such a powerful 'coalition' — including multiple public/private partnerships between banks, big corporations, and world governments — in response to foreign disputes. But the way world leaders banded together demonstrates what may be coming for us all: The Great Reset. And now, proponents of the World Economic Forum's masterplan have a crisis on their hands they likely will NOT let go to waste...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlBXTeeM7l0
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