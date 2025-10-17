How The Congressional GOP Is Letting Activist Judges Torpedo Trump's America First Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s back in the White House, taking the fight to the border crisis and Washington’s bloated bureaucracy—but where the hell are the Republicans? As Trump battles activist judges and Democrat obstruction at every turn, the so-called conservative majority in Congress is missing in action, offering nothing but excuses and coffee breaks. Federal courts are blocking deportations, halting layoffs, and protecting sanctuary cities, while GOP lawmakers hide behind “process.” It’s not leadership—it’s surrender. From Chicago to D.C., judicial overreach is strangling reform, and Republicans seem too scared to stop it. The message to the party brass is simple: step up, or step aside. America’s out of patience.
