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New Ability to Discern God’s Voice
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60 views • December 03, 2021
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-ability-to-discern-gods-voice/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a prophetic word for December 2021 and some exciting words from The LORD that will lift you up and prepare you for the coming year."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-ability-to-discern-gods-voice/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a prophetic word for December 2021 and some exciting words from The LORD that will lift you up and prepare you for the coming year."
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