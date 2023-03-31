In the Lavra, a male priest sprinkled satanic journalists with holy water.

At some point, the tattooed inadequate wanted to beat the priest with a stick, but the priest doused the holy fool with holy water from a bucket.

People who came to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, advocating the eviction of monks, shouted insults, Nazi greetings and demand the release of the monastery, follows from the videos sent to RIA Novosti by eyewitnesses. According to them, many young people of athletic build come up to the monastery from the Arsenalnaya metro station, asking for directions - presumably, they are not local and could be delivered "for extras."

---

Many of these monasteries and temples have been closed, and destroyed by the Kiev Regime in Ukraine, in the Donbas. These journalists are like buzzards waiting for the monasteries to die.

Russian lavras: The largest and the most important Russian Orthodox monasteries have been called lavras and became subordinated directly to the Patriarch of Moscow. In 1721 they became subordinated to the Most Holy Synod.