Texas Public Information Act Denial Game ~Not In Possession Of Documents Responsive To Your Request

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HOPKINS COUNTY GOVERNMENT LINKS Hopkins County Texas
https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/
https://www.sulphurspringstx.org/gene...
https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/uploa...
https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/page/...
https://www.facebook.com/Hopkinscount...
Will Ramsey Hopkins County District Attorney 903 885 0641
Lee Correa, Attorney | Partner - Flowers Davis PLLC 903 534 8063
Hopkins County Tx Sheriff Lewis Tatum Phone: (903) 438-4040
Back the Blue until it happens to you If the county treats their own this way, imagine the way the everyday pesky citizens are treated.
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