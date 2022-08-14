Texas Public Information Act Denial Game ~Not In Possession Of Documents Responsive To Your Request

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HOPKINS COUNTY GOVERNMENT LINKS Hopkins County Texas



https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/

https://www.sulphurspringstx.org/gene...

https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/uploa...

https://www.hopkinscountytx.org/page/...



https://www.facebook.com/Hopkinscount...

Will Ramsey Hopkins County District Attorney 903 885 0641

Lee Correa, Attorney | Partner - Flowers Davis PLLC 903 534 8063

Hopkins County Tx Sheriff Lewis Tatum Phone: (903) 438-4040

Back the Blue until it happens to you If the county treats their own this way, imagine the way the everyday pesky citizens are treated.

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