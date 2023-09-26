Russian Spetsnaz Captured German Army Officers in Ukraine! NATO Armies Suffer Heavy Losses!

It looks like the fighting in Ukraine is coming to its climax. Against the background of the failed counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and heavy losses in manpower of the Ukrainian army, Russian Troops continue to massively destroy Western heavy equipment. According to the Russian military department, since February 2022, Russian troops have managed to destroy about 7,000 units of Western and Ukrainian artillery systems, including NATO self-propelled artillery installations.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.