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FULL SHOW: Shock Video: Illegal Immigrants Pour Off Of Boat Onto Florida Beach
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270 views • December 15, 2021
More incredibly stunning news covered by Owen Shroyer today. WHO doctors and Anthony Fuaci are now admitting that not only do the vaccines not work, they can actually make you more likely to get sick. Kamala Harris and the Green Energy scam are exposed. The levels of totalitarianism and authoritarianism from the January 6th committee are now on full display, only causing them to double down on the political persecution. The FDA is stopping life saving drugs from getting to Americans. Jake Ducey also joins to talk about the secrets to success and creating your own reality.
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