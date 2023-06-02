Are extraterrestrials dropping off babies to help humanity’s evolution?

Michael Salla





June 1, 2023





In September 1953, while still an infant, Jerry Wills was found at an abandoned farm in rural Kentucky near Fort Knox under very unusual circumstances after authorities were notified. He was suffering from frostbite and was taken to a U.S. Army base, where he recovered and was adopted by an Army Officer and his infertile wife. Wills was raised as the couple’s son, along with their two adopted daughters. During his youth, Wills displayed unusual psychic abilities such as seeing inside people’s bodies, healing illnesses and injuries, telepathic communications, and even seeing into the future.





During his teens, Wills had contact experiences with human-looking extraterrestrials from the Tau Ceti star system. He eventually learned from the Tau Cetians and an unknown “old man” that he was brought to Earth as an infant by virtue of an agreement reached by President Eisenhower and visiting extraterrestrials. The Tau Cetians believed that historical efforts to directly help human evolution were flawed, and so it was decided to indirectly help humanity by dropping off extraterrestrial babies to be raised as ordinary humans, but whose intrinsic gifts would help humanity evolve.





Wills' incredible testimony is supported by a leaked 1989 Defense Intelligence Agency Document that describes the famed 1949 Aztec UFO crash incident where a human-looking extraterrestrial survived along with three infants. Diplomatic negotiations began with the Truman administration and high-level military officials such as General Eisenhower, and the infants were left behind as a gift for the US. With Eisenhower’s election in 1952, further agreements were reached, making possible the scenario described by Wills.





After graduating from High School, Wills trained as an electrical engineer at several companies by Ph.D. level scientists and invented advanced healing and technical devices for that time period. What was most unusual was that he was equipped with a full laboratory to build advanced devices valuable to his corporate employers but who gave no credit to him for his accomplishments. Wills subsequently left the corporate sector, traveled extensively searching for ancient cities, and worked as a psychic healer. His remarkable psychic healing abilities were recognized by a Fox News affiliate in Arizona that, over an eleven-year span, did two stories a year on the many individuals Wills had healed.





Jerry Wills website is https://jerrywillsshow.com/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kmGOETr8I0