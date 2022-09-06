What happened before and after Guo Guangchang, the richest person in Shanghai, managed to get away with the investigation led by the special task force of the CCP’s CCDI?

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9/3/2022 Fay Fay Show: What happened before and after Guo Guangchang, the richest person in Shanghai, managed to get away with the investigation led by the special task force of the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI)?