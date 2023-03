NO MORE LIES

Way to many of us, have bought into the lies perpetrated by the legacy media and the lizard people in government. We are alas reaching a turning point where light is being shone on the lies





BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652





BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk