Wherefore Art Thou Reserves? S3 E1

Nov 25, 2020BestEvidencePreview of Season 3 of Mafiacracy Now, followed by an explanation of reserves and why they even exist in the first place.1:22 Season 3 preview15:45 Explanation of reservesSeason 3 is gonna get into the legal backdrop of money and its history, at least insofar as it relates to the inevitable tectonic shift in our debt-based monetary system, which has arrived at its natural end and is coming apart at the seams as we speak. Rather than scotching the fatally flawed debt-based system of pseudo-money in favor of actual money (with no debt attached), the powers that be are doubling down on the flaw because it affords them control. Any doubts about this got erased during an October 2020 zoom call hosted by the IMF and attended by the BIS (Agustin Carstens) and the Fed (Jerome Powell), in which Carstens did a breathtaking interpretation of Dr. Evil as fantasizes of controlling every transaction on the planet through central bank digital currencies. What? You think this is a joke? Cast your eyes to 24'17" through 26'25" of the video at this link, where the GM of the BIS explains why CBDC is supposedly so superior to cash:Yikes.The second half of the video walks through a thought experiment to explain why reserves are absolutely crucial to a debt-based electronic monetary system.