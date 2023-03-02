SHOCK How a pastor deterred ARMED robbers with PRAYER

Glenn Beck





March 1, 2023





We all need more good stories in our daily consumption of news, so Glenn is here to help! In this clip, Glenn details the SHOCKING story of how a pastor deterred four armed robbers who entered a Missouri church earlier this month. But the pastor — and his congregation — used quick thinking and PRAYER to stop the potential trajesty. THIS is the heartwarming (and also slightly funny) story you need this week…





