SHOCK How a pastor deterred ARMED robbers with PRAYER
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


March 1, 2023


We all need more good stories in our daily consumption of news, so Glenn is here to help! In this clip, Glenn details the SHOCKING story of how a pastor deterred four armed robbers who entered a Missouri church earlier this month. But the pastor — and his congregation — used quick thinking and PRAYER to stop the potential trajesty. THIS is the heartwarming (and also slightly funny) story you need this week…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zYtLhRL4cA


