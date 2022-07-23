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Agenda 2030 = Ukraine 2030: Is This A Future We Are Building For Our Own Destruction?
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
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Ukraine 2030 — the freest and most digital country in the world. Without bureaucracy, but with strong tech industry. Cashless & paperless. Sounds like a dystopian nightmare but it's true reality built for our own demise. Now you know why this strange war started and which side Putin is really on?We will rebuild this country, this futuristic reality created by World Economic Forum against us with our own money. Perfect plan, isn't it?


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(Twitter Channel Source) https://twitter.com/FedorovMykhailo/status/1547482455694839808

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nwodepopulationukraineagenda 2030resetagenda-21
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