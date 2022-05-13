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What the Hell Is In the Flu Shots Influenza Vaccine Injuries made Unprecedented Jump in 2020
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606 views • May 13, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The COVID-19 Vaccine isn't the only dangerous shot you can receive. Alexa Golden joins The Stew Peters Show to share her experience her horrifying side effects that she is stuck with after receiving the Influenza vaccine at her local grocery store. Alexa is unable to see well, she is covered in needle-like vibrations, pulsing throughout her body, and her head is constantly aching. Pray for Alexa as she is in a time of helplessness, for only Jesus Christ can perform MIRACLES!
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14if7p-what-the-hell-is-in-the-flu-shots-influenza-vaccine-injuries-made-unprecede.html
The COVID-19 Vaccine isn't the only dangerous shot you can receive. Alexa Golden joins The Stew Peters Show to share her experience her horrifying side effects that she is stuck with after receiving the Influenza vaccine at her local grocery store. Alexa is unable to see well, she is covered in needle-like vibrations, pulsing throughout her body, and her head is constantly aching. Pray for Alexa as she is in a time of helplessness, for only Jesus Christ can perform MIRACLES!
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14if7p-what-the-hell-is-in-the-flu-shots-influenza-vaccine-injuries-made-unprecede.html
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