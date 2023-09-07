Pekiti-Tirsia Double Knife Sak-Sak

Tuhon Allen J. Sachetti gives a lesson from the Pekiti-Tirsia Qol Demamma Double Knife Method using the Sak-Sak grip on the blade. This material is great for learning range & timing as well as sensitivity with the blade. Tuhon Sachetti teaches Pekiti-Tirsia at his school in Newark Delaware but is available for travel to do Seminars, Camps or Private Lessons. Call 302-743-3115 for more information.