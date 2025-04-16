BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump knew Israel 9-11 Coup Beforehand - INFOWARS
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
182 views • 2 weeks ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114348566088657404

Breaking News Alex Jones breaks it down on his Show Live Today April 16, 2025

My Father worked with Israel to coat steel with Nano Thermite upon being built in 1960s as nu Father discussed all playing poker in our Main Blvd Ludlow MA decked out cellar with fireplace. Mossad & Chinese Intelligence coordinated the logistics with Monsanto & the Pentagon NATO UN World Bank 🏦.

#WBNemesis I am SvenVonErick on X & Bitchute. Want to be involved in book or movie?

Steven G Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA

VM & Text:
1 860 574 0695 (Viber & Whatsapp, Cell)
1 706 740 9324 VoIP (works anywhere in world I have WiFi)

https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick 

