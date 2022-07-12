ABE ASSASSINATION -- THINGS DON'T ADD UP

Jul 11, 2022





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ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.





ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org