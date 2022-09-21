"The Covenant" Burial Hill The Most Alive Cemetery

Take a sunset tour through the hallowed grounds of Burial Hill guided by historians who will bring to life the grave markers that tell a soul stirring story of courage and tremendous faith.The Covenant: Restoring The Ancient Paths
All ages will learn, grow, and be inspired to take their candle lit in Plymouth and spark a fire!
Dr. Paul Jehle An ardent student of history, Dr. Paul Jehle serves as the Executive Director of the Plymouth Rock Foundation, an organization dedicated to the remembrance of the Pilgrims and the Christian heritage that was forged in the wake of their influential devotion to God and the Bible. Paul has travelled across the nation and to a number of foreign countries, hosting seminars and teaching on America’s Pilgrim and Patriot heritage. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Barrington College, and a Doctorate degree in Education from Whitefield Theological Seminary. Paul began giving walking tours of Plymouth and its monuments in 1978, and in 2004 he published Plymouth in the Words of Her Founders for visitors to the Plymouth area, allowing the Pilgrims to interpret the monuments erected in their honor through their own words. Paul and his wife, Charlene, have two grown children.
