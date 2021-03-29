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The Great Reset Is Identified in Biblical Prophecy
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312 views • March 29, 2021
Biblical end time prophecy calls The Great Reset more accurately The Great Tribulation.
The passage of scripture in Mark 13:19 For in those days shall be affliction, such as was not from the beginning of the creation which God created unto this time, neither shall be.
This verse defines exactly what Schwab and his globalist allies in the WEF have planned for most of humanity. The vaccinations, lockdowns, health passports, the total disregard of our God given rights as human beings is just the start of their evil
The roll out of tyrannical measures to de populate the earth will be blamed on a psyop called climate change as engineered through the Green New Deal fraud
The link below is a pdf that crushes the Green New Deal fraud. Please download and share widely
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1m3yIG3IlpjL_C5lDnzKFLzHsloz1pP8d/view
The passage of scripture in Mark 13:19 For in those days shall be affliction, such as was not from the beginning of the creation which God created unto this time, neither shall be.
This verse defines exactly what Schwab and his globalist allies in the WEF have planned for most of humanity. The vaccinations, lockdowns, health passports, the total disregard of our God given rights as human beings is just the start of their evil
The roll out of tyrannical measures to de populate the earth will be blamed on a psyop called climate change as engineered through the Green New Deal fraud
The link below is a pdf that crushes the Green New Deal fraud. Please download and share widely
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1m3yIG3IlpjL_C5lDnzKFLzHsloz1pP8d/view
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