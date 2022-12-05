Dimensional Ascension with Eric Huysmans

Eric Huysmans joins me again, this time a one-on-one video. He talks about the nature of hoiw higher dimensions relate to the third dimension that we identify the most with. At 1:01:00 I compare the Buddha's teaching on the Sudhamma Hall in Tavatimsa heaven to his Council of 9.

Bio for Eric

My name is Eric Huysmans, born in 1960, from and living in Belgium.

Like all of us I was born with the knowing I was a spiritual being. Also like most of us this knowing, these spiritual doors were closed with a bang, resulting in a birth trauma.

I had a normal, common life in a mix of doing as I was told and looking for clues: there must be more than this.

It took me about 40 years finding my way back, breaking down closed doors. Then my guide(s) started training me on a soul basis, while I, as an ego, continued looking for more doors to open with trial and error.

Now today I must admit that my goal ‘being connected’ didn’t work as planned. Reality is that a ‘ Council of Nine, a cosmic collective have me as a human physical representative, knowing of spiritual doors. They provide me with the cosmic ‘information’ where to find these doors, how to open them and assisting others to do the same themselves.

Continuing on this path I am now learning doors really cannot be closed at all, but that is another story.

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST, at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and

https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

Website http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.