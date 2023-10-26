Uncensored: Rise of Digital Dictatorship, Banks Freezing Accounts, Need for Tangible Assets

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Oct 25, 2023





While the world is immersed in what is happening in the Middle East, Australian banks are deploying new tactics in tandem with intelligence agencies to push people into a digital dictatorship. Peter Hobson from Gold Bullion Australia Group also joins Maria to discuss the economic impacts of the escalation into WW3, and the tightening of the digital noose on humanity.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3rnrhs-uncensored-rise-of-digital-dictatorship-banks-freezing-accounts-need-for-ta.html



