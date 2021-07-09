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The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]
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34 views • July 09, 2021
Jill Kelly - 3 weeks ago (edited)
'From the moment I started watching this I've felt a great, deep sadness in my heart and soul as well as feeling sick to my stomach, as if I remember this on some level of my consciousness. There are no words really. Thank you for putting it all together, this world FINALLY makes sense'
Pinned by The Blue
The_Final Ascent - 10 months ago
'First reaction: this video is just amazing. You are to be congratulated for treating quackademia as a modern clusterf*** of circus clowns instead of tiptoeing around them and apologizing for daring to even infer that they might be wrong. They are evil, they are liars, and they are MEAN. They deserve zero respect and I'm happy to see this video take a firm stand, never apologize, never waver, and GIVE them zero respect. Modern "science" is held (by this video) in the lowest possible regard and that's exactly where they belong: in the sewer.
Beyond that, what an effort. This video chronicles the culmination of one (more) person waking up to reality, connecting the dots, and seeing what is there to be seen - to a degree far beyond what most humans will ever achieve. Amazing work and an even better quality presentation.'
Miguel Nambi - 10 months ago
'High Márcia. Your documentary is very well done. What I should enphasize is; this Old Technology tries to imitate a human body. We know nowadays what this Old Culture knew many centuries ago. Our hearts emit a electromagnectic frequency. Each every and every one organ in our body emits different frequencies. All our organs communicate to each other using these frequencies. I suspect the Old Culture put up a system immitating the human body. They used frequency to heal, like Dr. Rife, https://www.infoceuticals.co/en/posts/dr-royal-raymond-rife-rife-frequencies. Please keep up the good work. Probably they did not need any wires for long communications. Cheers from Brazil.'
---
AETHER by Marcia Ramalho
138,229 views Sep 2, 2020
The Blue - 10.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vI8FIpDpNg8
Description: Stories that History does not tell us
Location: Brazil
The new edition of my Aether 2018 video presents its original content as well as exploring for the first time the technology related to electromagnetic field, ions, fusion reactor, resonator, capacitor, frequencies, sound waves, tuned circuits, torus, tokamak, vortex and coils used in the construction of star fortresses, airships, stargates, teleportation, and White Star Cities by the steam-powered civilization that I call our Previous Civilization or White Federation. A confederation of states destroyed by plasma weapons and floods carefully engineered by the Parasites.
My text addresses our cutting edge technology, advanced architecture and lost White Star Cities. The video features more than 1000 images. The original chapters, starting by Berlin Zoo, are kept as they were in my 2018 edition.
The first edition of my Aether video reached 245.000 views in its short career, starting a frantic race of Western youtubers to present videos on the same subject. Words like aether, Tartaria, star fortresses, 'healing pipe organs sound', power stations, freeenergy, antennas, or ‘glorious architecture’ instantly became recurrent talk on their newly created channels. A number of Facebook groups have also emerged. Suddenly everyone began looking at the architecture of their cities, realising that the magnificent structures could have been built long ago by a far more Advanced Civilization - known by many as Great Tartaria.
Music by Rodrigo Ramalho.
http://rodrigoramalho.mus.br
Source:
77 watching nowPremiere in progress. Started 2 hours ago
NorbzWorld
27.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E-b8vGPYM0g
This ties into everything nicely and I believe a lot of the current content going around has used this as their primer into the area.. Anyway huge shout out to Marcia Ramalho / The Blue / Please check out her channel and sub: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbgWaNgEevMdqX9-jecRGQ
Monetization is off, please show love to the Author, she has another power video on her channel and I request that you watch that one over there: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbgWaNgEevMdqX9-jecRGQ
'From the moment I started watching this I've felt a great, deep sadness in my heart and soul as well as feeling sick to my stomach, as if I remember this on some level of my consciousness. There are no words really. Thank you for putting it all together, this world FINALLY makes sense'
Pinned by The Blue
The_Final Ascent - 10 months ago
'First reaction: this video is just amazing. You are to be congratulated for treating quackademia as a modern clusterf*** of circus clowns instead of tiptoeing around them and apologizing for daring to even infer that they might be wrong. They are evil, they are liars, and they are MEAN. They deserve zero respect and I'm happy to see this video take a firm stand, never apologize, never waver, and GIVE them zero respect. Modern "science" is held (by this video) in the lowest possible regard and that's exactly where they belong: in the sewer.
Beyond that, what an effort. This video chronicles the culmination of one (more) person waking up to reality, connecting the dots, and seeing what is there to be seen - to a degree far beyond what most humans will ever achieve. Amazing work and an even better quality presentation.'
Miguel Nambi - 10 months ago
'High Márcia. Your documentary is very well done. What I should enphasize is; this Old Technology tries to imitate a human body. We know nowadays what this Old Culture knew many centuries ago. Our hearts emit a electromagnectic frequency. Each every and every one organ in our body emits different frequencies. All our organs communicate to each other using these frequencies. I suspect the Old Culture put up a system immitating the human body. They used frequency to heal, like Dr. Rife, https://www.infoceuticals.co/en/posts/dr-royal-raymond-rife-rife-frequencies. Please keep up the good work. Probably they did not need any wires for long communications. Cheers from Brazil.'
---
AETHER by Marcia Ramalho
138,229 views Sep 2, 2020
The Blue - 10.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vI8FIpDpNg8
Description: Stories that History does not tell us
Location: Brazil
The new edition of my Aether 2018 video presents its original content as well as exploring for the first time the technology related to electromagnetic field, ions, fusion reactor, resonator, capacitor, frequencies, sound waves, tuned circuits, torus, tokamak, vortex and coils used in the construction of star fortresses, airships, stargates, teleportation, and White Star Cities by the steam-powered civilization that I call our Previous Civilization or White Federation. A confederation of states destroyed by plasma weapons and floods carefully engineered by the Parasites.
My text addresses our cutting edge technology, advanced architecture and lost White Star Cities. The video features more than 1000 images. The original chapters, starting by Berlin Zoo, are kept as they were in my 2018 edition.
The first edition of my Aether video reached 245.000 views in its short career, starting a frantic race of Western youtubers to present videos on the same subject. Words like aether, Tartaria, star fortresses, 'healing pipe organs sound', power stations, freeenergy, antennas, or ‘glorious architecture’ instantly became recurrent talk on their newly created channels. A number of Facebook groups have also emerged. Suddenly everyone began looking at the architecture of their cities, realising that the magnificent structures could have been built long ago by a far more Advanced Civilization - known by many as Great Tartaria.
Music by Rodrigo Ramalho.
http://rodrigoramalho.mus.br
Source:
77 watching nowPremiere in progress. Started 2 hours ago
NorbzWorld
27.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E-b8vGPYM0g
This ties into everything nicely and I believe a lot of the current content going around has used this as their primer into the area.. Anyway huge shout out to Marcia Ramalho / The Blue / Please check out her channel and sub: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbgWaNgEevMdqX9-jecRGQ
Monetization is off, please show love to the Author, she has another power video on her channel and I request that you watch that one over there: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbgWaNgEevMdqX9-jecRGQ
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