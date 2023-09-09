Quo Vadis





Sep 8, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 7, 2023





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Do not turn ye away from the truth of My Jesus.





You are walking towards a future of doubts and uncertainties, but do not allow the flame of faith to be extinguished within you.





My Lord is in a hurry.





Do not cross ye your arms.





Definitely turn ye away from all evil and serve ye the Lord faithfully.





It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must bear witness to your faith.





When you feel weak, seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





Do not be afraid.





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady shared a similar message with Pedro Regis on July 22, 2023:





Dear children, do not be afraid.





My Jesus is with you, although you do not see Him.





Trust in Him who sees what is hidden and who knows you by name.





Bend your knees in prayer.





The splendor of the truth will be extinguished in many places and there will be great spiritual blindness.





Remain firm in faith.





There will be victory for the Lord and His elect.





When you feel weak, seek strength in the Words of my Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Do not abandon the lessons of the past.





They will be your defense for these times of great confusion in the House of God.





Onward in defense of the truth!





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what happens to you.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR7g5i8L0gA