TRENES DEL HOLOCAUSTO PASABAN POR SUIZA. H. Schacht inauguró el BIS, fue banquero de Hitler y de los Nazis. Oro robado en sus bancos.

* SUIZA LLENÓ SUS BANCOS DE ORO Y ARTE ROBADO POR LOS
NAZIS.
* INCLUYENDO ORO DE DIENTES DE MUERTOS QUE REGRESABAN (EN PARTES) DE LOS CAMPOS PARA HACER LINGOTES DE ORO.
* ESTUDIOS COMPRUEBAN QUE LINGOTES Y MONEDAS DE ORO CONTENÍAN CON MERCURIO, PLATA, ETC. DE LAS AMALGAMAS.
** EXTRA: UN PARÉNTESIS DE PUTIN.
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "Holocaust Trains through Switlerland, Swiss Putin Baby, Adolf Switler & Hjalmar Schacht Aristocrat".
Del canal de Youtube: Chatzefratz.
Del 14-Marzo-2015.
AUTOR: Dr. Sean Hross / Traducido y subtitulado por GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL antes ABRE LOS OJOS
Encuentra a "GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH" en:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram. Y AHORA EN archive.org
NOMBRE DEL CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol