"MAINSTREAM MEDIA WARNED NOT TO QUESTION GOVERNMENT NARRATIVES" - Mark Sharman, former British television executive

A former executive on British television confirmed that mainstream media (MSM) outlets are prevented from questioning the official government narrative.He also denounced these outlets for being “cheerleaders” for the government instead of upholding the tenets of journalism.Mark Sharman, former Sky News executive and ITV producer, made these revelations during an interview on “The HighWire.”Citing an example from his homeland, Sharman told program host Del Bigtree that the British Office of Communications (OFCOM) is responsible for keeping television stations in line with what the government wants to hear.“I’ve never seen a warning from Ofcom like that, and I’ve never seen broadcasters toe the line. Rather than question the government, they became cheerleaders for the government.”“As I said on the other clip, I’ve never seen an instruction that warns broadcasters not to question government policy. But what’s emerging is not really government policy, it’s worldwide policy,” Mark Sharman told Bigtree.“It’s not a coincidence that every country in the Western world reacted in exactly the same way.Anybody that questions the official line is taken down.”More from Del Bigtree and The Highwire van be found here: