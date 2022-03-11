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The 80/10/10 Diet Summarized
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1 view • March 11, 2022
In this book, I share with you some salient bits from the body of knowledge called “Natural Hygiene” (literally, the science of health), information that changed my life and allowed me to coach thousands of people to attain the well-being, vitality, and physique they have always wanted.
—Dr. Douglas Graham, author of “The 80/10/10 Diet”
In this video, I read to you my highlighted sections of “The 80/10/10 Diet: Balancing Your Health, Your Weight, and Your Life One Luscious Bite at a Time”, written by Dr. Douglas N. Graham from FoodnSport: https://foodnsport.com/
Pick up the book here: https://foodnsport.com/store/the-80-10-10-diet.html
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Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/bibmp3
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—Dr. Douglas Graham, author of “The 80/10/10 Diet”
In this video, I read to you my highlighted sections of “The 80/10/10 Diet: Balancing Your Health, Your Weight, and Your Life One Luscious Bite at a Time”, written by Dr. Douglas N. Graham from FoodnSport: https://foodnsport.com/
Pick up the book here: https://foodnsport.com/store/the-80-10-10-diet.html
DOWNLOAD MP3s here:
Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/bibmp3
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
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