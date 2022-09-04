The Horror Of Being Wrong

What if you learned at death that everything you believed about God, Heaven and Hell was wrong?



Luke 13:1-5 KJV

(1) There were present at that season some that told him of the Galilaeans, whose blood Pilate had mingled with their sacrifices.

(2) And Jesus answering said unto them, Suppose ye that these Galilaeans were sinners above all the Galilaeans, because they suffered such things?

(3) I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.

(4) Or those eighteen, upon whom the tower in Siloam fell, and slew them, think ye that they were sinners above all men that dwelt in Jerusalem?

(5) I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.

