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Dr. David Martin Just Ended COVID, Fauci, DOJ, Politicians in ONE INTERVIEW - Stew Peters
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2428 views • December 12, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
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