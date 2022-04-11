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Royal Courts Of Justice,London - Served With Notice For Crimes Against Humanity
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268 views • April 11, 2022
Royal Courts of Justice London being served with notice..
One of the judges Mr Justice Jay, who ruled that all children should be jabbed with the deadly mRNA gene therapy trail vaccine that is killing & maiming hundreds of thousands, if not millions across the world has been served a notice of liability for crimes against humanity!
Well done gentlemen! Absolute legends!
One of the judges Mr Justice Jay, who ruled that all children should be jabbed with the deadly mRNA gene therapy trail vaccine that is killing & maiming hundreds of thousands, if not millions across the world has been served a notice of liability for crimes against humanity!
Well done gentlemen! Absolute legends!
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