© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COLORADO/NEBRASKA STORM CHASE WITH THE IMPERIAL SUPERCELL - EXPOSE'
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • April 24, 2020
This video was captured by very brave people... Mean Motion Media!
I took a small excerpt from near the end: youtu.be/_ZHo1BzgYDU
Better quality video at Vimeo.com = https://vimeo.com/343088553
My Vimeo Channel - https://vimeo.com/user91651567
MyBitChute Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
I have taken the opportunity to analyze this video and enhance it fully so we can see the hidden technologies
All I did was some HDR toning, then applied several unsharp mask layers in Adobe Premiere Pro. This reveals all the hidden technologies in what we would normally see as a cloud system... Well there is more to see!
I then take individual stills and then enhance them manually...
We see very advanced technologies, nano robotics, exo-skeletons, parts shooting lasers pulses to break off certain parts of the man made cloud systems.
Check out their YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCEcr4zZtiMvaf7q3_pFPt5w/videos
Twitter: twitter.com/MeanMotionMedia
Facebook: facebook.com/meanmotionmedia
Blog: meanmotionmedia.blogspot.com/
I took a small excerpt from near the end: youtu.be/_ZHo1BzgYDU
Better quality video at Vimeo.com = https://vimeo.com/343088553
My Vimeo Channel - https://vimeo.com/user91651567
MyBitChute Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
I have taken the opportunity to analyze this video and enhance it fully so we can see the hidden technologies
All I did was some HDR toning, then applied several unsharp mask layers in Adobe Premiere Pro. This reveals all the hidden technologies in what we would normally see as a cloud system... Well there is more to see!
I then take individual stills and then enhance them manually...
We see very advanced technologies, nano robotics, exo-skeletons, parts shooting lasers pulses to break off certain parts of the man made cloud systems.
Check out their YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCEcr4zZtiMvaf7q3_pFPt5w/videos
Twitter: twitter.com/MeanMotionMedia
Facebook: facebook.com/meanmotionmedia
Blog: meanmotionmedia.blogspot.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.