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COVID-19 Vaccines: The End? FDA WARNS AGAINST BOOSTER SHOTS! 😬 💉
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1610 views • September 20, 2021
COVID Vaccine Earthquake: Top FDA Scientists Write Letter to Lancet Warning Against Fauci’s Booster Shots.
https://www.newswars.com/covid-vaccine-earthquake-top-fda-scientists-write-letter-to-lancet-warning-against-faucis-booster-shots/
FDA scientists overseeing vaccines resigned two weeks earlier claiming dangerous booster shot rollout by Fauci and Biden "could discredit all vaccines for a generation or more."
Is this the beginning of the end for the COVID-19 vaccine tyranny? Is this the end of gene therapy genocide?
https://www.newswars.com/covid-vaccine-earthquake-top-fda-scientists-write-letter-to-lancet-warning-against-faucis-booster-shots/
FDA scientists overseeing vaccines resigned two weeks earlier claiming dangerous booster shot rollout by Fauci and Biden "could discredit all vaccines for a generation or more."
Is this the beginning of the end for the COVID-19 vaccine tyranny? Is this the end of gene therapy genocide?
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