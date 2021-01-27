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Who Is Really In Charge?
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650 views • January 27, 2021
Is Biden or Trump or neither in charge at the White House?
16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:
17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist. Colossians 1:15-17.
16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:
17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist. Colossians 1:15-17.
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