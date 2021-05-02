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A celebration of masculinity | Carl Higbie
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20 views • May 02, 2021
Carl Higbie examines the benefits of workers who engage in society in a more masculine manner and are not afraid to get their hands dirty unlike 'liberal elites' such as Former Presidential candidate and New York City Mayor and Michael Bloomberg - Via Newsmax TV's 'Saturday Report.'
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