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Pfizer Contractor Skeptical Of "The Science"
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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10 views • October 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021

"Citizen Journalist Secretly Films 20 Year Pfizer Contractor on Covid Vax "Skeptical of the Science""

Courtesy of Project Veritas

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Keywords
pfizerthe sciencecovid jab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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