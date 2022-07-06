Haitian Vodou. (When The Spirit Takes Over)

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A look at the practice of Haitian Vodou and how it was influenced by Catholicism, French colonialism and possible astrology. Video footage taken from 'I Went to a Voodoo Ceremony and This is What I Saw'. The National Desk channel offered at creative commons. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNgJX3Baolw&t=2s Haitian Voodoo | National Geographic : National Geographic Channel offered at creative commons. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpeLdXeIbwA https://www.amazon.com/When-Spirit-Takes-Over-Taylor/dp/B092CB832C www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com