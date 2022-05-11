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[Streamed live on May 11, 2022] CuttingEdge: Ken-Tah-Ten Bigfoot
CuttingEdge
CuttingEdge
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83 views • May 16, 2022
Brian Reece joins the CuttingEdge to discuss KenTahTen Bigfoot
5/11/2022 @8amEST/7CST
Derived from an Iroquoian word "Ken-tah-ten" meaning "land of tomorrow” stories of a massive bipedal creatures roaming the foothills of Kentucky have been passed down from generation to generation. Even in modern times people in Kentucky continue to encounter these Nephilim type creatures causing massive shifts in their lives. People will turn to anything, believe anything to try to explain away the supernatural occurrence encountered except turning to God’s Word for the answers.

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sciencebibletechnologynephilimhybridsgeneticsseed war
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