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Soros DA's Go Full-Blown Stalin: Prosecutors Using Law as Political Weapon
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100 views • December 17, 2021
The past year has really shown the power of a handful of Soros-run prosecutors to radically remake all of America. One man who faced down the political persecution while fighting for election integrity is Joshua Macias, he joins Stew today to discuss the hell he has been put through by Philly DA Larry Krasner.
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