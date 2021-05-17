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Eric Matheny: Attorney, Podcaster, and Florida Man
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11 views • May 17, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs invites Eric Matheny onto the show.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Eric Matheny is an attorney and the host of Bob and Eric Save America. He came on The Resistance Library Podcast to discuss the Derek Chauvin show trial, COVID safety theater, and the Capitol Hill "insurrection.”
Eric Matheny Links:
- @EricMMatheny | Twitter: https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Eric Matheny is an attorney and the host of Bob and Eric Save America. He came on The Resistance Library Podcast to discuss the Derek Chauvin show trial, COVID safety theater, and the Capitol Hill "insurrection.”
Eric Matheny Links:
- @EricMMatheny | Twitter: https://twitter.com/EricMMatheny
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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